Majhi, Patnaik condole death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of former CM of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Majhi said that Buddhadeb’s legacy will be remembered, Patnaik noted that he (Buddhadeb) would be remembered for his contribution to nation-building.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata residence, following old age-related ailments.

Taking to X, Majhi said: "Saddened to hear about the demise of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. His legacy in Indian politics will be remembered. My heartfelt condolence to his family and loved ones during this difficult times." Similarly, Patnaik in the X post said: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister #BuddhadebaBhattacharjee. He will be remembered for his probity in public life, welfare initiatives and his contribution to nation-building. My condolences to the bereaved family members and admirers. Om Shanti." PTI AAM BDC AAM RG