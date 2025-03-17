Majhi pays floral tributes to renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath ahead of funeral in Puri

Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday paid floral tributes to renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath, who died at the age of 90.

Rath died at his residence here on Sunday and his last rites will be held on Monday with full state honours at Swargadwar in Puri.

Majhi, who returned to the state capital from a visit to Delhi on Sunday night, reached Rath's residence in the city on Monday and offered floral tributes. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj also paid tributes to Rath.

"The state has lost a great son of the soil. Poet Ramakanta Rath was a front-line writer of modern Odia literature. He was also an able administrator and took the responsibilities as a chief secretary from 1990 to 1992," Majhi said, adding that Rath's 'Sri Radha' poetry would remain a classic in Odia literature.

Majhi also said his government has made elaborate arrangements for the funeral of the departed poet.

Family sources said that Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakanta Rath's last rites will be held on Monday with full state honours at Swargadwar in Puri.

In his condolence message, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said: "I am saddened to learn about the demise of the renowned poet and literary figure Ramakant Rath. He has made a valuable contribution to enriching modern Odia literature. He will remain immortal in the hearts of readers for his unique style of writing. At this time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul." On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and many others mourned the demise of Rath.

Some of the major poetry collections of Rath include Kete Dinara (1962), Aneka Kothari (1967), Sandigdha Mrugaya (1971), Saptama Rutu (1977), Sachitra Andhara (1982), Sri Radha (1985), and Sreshtha Kavita (1992). Some of his poetry has been translated into English and other languages.

Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

He also served as the vice president of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi from 1993 to 1998 and president of the Akademi from 1998 to 2003.