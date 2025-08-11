Majhi resolved over 88 pc grievances received in 13 public hearing sessions in Bhubaneswar: CMO

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has resolved over 88 per cent of public grievances he received during 13 sessions in Bhubaneswar, an official release said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Majhi received 12,252 grievances till the 13th round of the grievance redressal programme, of which 10,807 grievances have been resolved.

The pending ones are under process for redressal, it said.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, seven ministers and senior officials, Majhi on Monday conducted the 14th session of the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Hearing since assuming office in June last year.

Majhi, after arriving at the CM’s Grievance Cell, directly walked to the persons with disabilities (PwDs) and heard their grievances first, it said.

He directed the secretaries of the departments concerned to redress all the grievances received during the day, the CMO statement said.

The public grievance hearing is also held in other districts of the state. PTI BBM RBT