Majhi reviews probe progress of Odisha woman’s ‘rape’ in Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the progress of investigation into the alleged rape of a woman from the state in the national capital, an official statement said on Thursday.

He also inquired about the health condition of the 34-year-old nursing graduate from Odisha, who was allegedly raped in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. She was found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.

Majhi, who stopped in Delhi while on his way to Chandigarh to attend the swearing in ceremony of the Haryana government on Wednesday, enquired about the woman’s health, investigation progress and other matters related to the case, the statement said.

The CM had on Monday night also asked Odisha Police’s Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni to meet the woman at AIIMS Delhi, where she is being treated and enquire about her health condition.

The Delhi Police have started a probe after registering a case under Sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per preliminary investigation, the woman was raped at some other spot and dumped in Sarai Kale Khan area. She had been staying in Delhi for about a year.

Senior Odisha police officers are also coordinating with Delhi Police to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the case, the statement added. PTI AAM RBT