Majhi, Sai agree for an amicable resolution of Mahanadi water dispute

Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday agreed to find a way for a peaceful and amicable solution to the Mahanadi water sharing dispute between the two neighbouring states, an official statement said.

Sai met Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan here during a visit to Odisha.

"The chief ministers of both the states have agreed to focus on the Mahanadi water dispute issue and find a way for its peaceful resolution," the Odisha CMO statement said.

Majhi while addressing a function on occasion of the World Water Day, said: "There is a dispute with Chhattisgarh over the Mahanadi. This issue was discussed while meeting Chhattisgarh Chief Minister today. Since the triple-engine government is running in the Centre, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, this dispute will be resolved amicably." The Odisha government also described the meeting between Majhi and Sai as "positive" and both states are now focused on resolving the long-standing issue through mutual cooperation. The matter (dispute over Mahanadi water sharing) is presently under the consideration of the tribunal.

The CMO also said that the Chhattisgarh chief minister was in favour of an amicable solution to the dispute. Majhi during the discussion highlighted that both states have language and cultural similarities.

The Mahanadi water dispute came to the fore when Chhattisgarh built several barrages and check dams on upstream of the river Mahanadi, blocking the free flow of water in the river’s downstream. Odisha also complained that the barrages in the upper end of the river reduced water flow in Mahanadi for which it remained dry in the lean period.

However, Chhattisgarh justified its act of constructing the barrages on its territory to facilitate irrigation.

In the World Water Day function, Majhi laid the foundation stone of 18 mega lift irrigation projects worth Rs 1,227 crore and dedicated underground pipelines of 100 check dams and four small irrigation projects.

Majhi said the state government will ensure irrigation of an additional 15 lakh hectares of land in the next five years. He also announced that the state will have a new water policy.