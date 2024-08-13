Majhi says Centre agreed to four national highway projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the Centre has agreed in principle to four national highway projects in Odisha worth Rs 14,000 crore.

The Centre has assured that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the projects will be prepared soon, he said after a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Majhi said a detailed discussion was held on several important national highway projects in the state, and the Centre agreed to speed up steps for the implementation of four major ones.

These four projects are the widening of the 60-km Bhubaneswar-Puri national highway to six lanes at Rs 1,800 crore, widening the Chandikhole-Barbil highway to eight lanes at Rs 10,000 crore, the four-lane Khurda-Nayagarh highway worth Rs 1,100 crore and the Kesinga-Junagarh highway worth Rs 1,000 crore, Majhi said.

State Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present in the meeting.