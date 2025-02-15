Majhi says Odisha to become Maoist-free much ahead of March 2026

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Asserting that the ‘double engine’ government in Odisha has started delivering goods, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state is set to become Maoist-free much ahead of the national target of March 2026.

Majhi said this while replying to the debate on ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the governor's address to the Assembly.

He said the state’s BJP government has been making progress and its achievements within the first eight months were not less than the BJD’s 290 months (24 years) of work.

“The impact of the double engine government (BJP government at the centre and state) is visible particularly in the infrastructure sector. There are huge investments in the roads, rail, ports, airports and other infrastructure and this is possible due to the double engine government,” Majhi said, adding that his government was determined to connect Odisha’s all 30 districts with a rail network.

Rejecting the opposition allegation that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, Majhi claimed that the accused persons in all the cases have been arrested and sent to jail in the last eight months.

“On the other hand, the rate of conviction in women-related cases was in single digit while the IPC cases remained less than 12 per cent. You will certainly find improvement in the rate of conviction in the coming days,” he said.

Claiming that his government has been firmly dealing with the Maoists and Naxal menace, the chief minister said, “I would like to assure this August House that Odisha will end Maoist violence in the state much ahead of the national deadline of March 31, 2026. You know that some areas of Odisha were very Maoist-infested, but in the last few days, we have been able to reduce this area.” Majhi appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream or face consequences.

Referring to the unemployment issue as alleged by the opposition, Majhi said that his government has promised to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts in five years.

“In eight months, we have given jobs to 24,000 youths in the government sector and plan to take this figure to 65,000 in two years,” Majhi said, adding that the investments in the industrial and IT sector will create a lot of jobs for the youths.

He claimed there has been significant development in different sectors like education, health, women empowerment, agriculture and other fields.

Majhi boasted of his government’s Subhadra Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women, which covers 1 crore beneficiaries and other social sector schemes.

He assured the House that the government will certainly address all sectors through its inclusive schemes and programmes.