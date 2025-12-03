Majhi says physical limitations never hinder talent in a person

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) Asserting that physical limitations never hinder the development of talent in a person, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called upon industries and other job providers to encourage persons with disabilities by providing them employment.

Majhi said this while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the three-day state-level celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities-2025, organised by the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD).

“Today, with the support of the society and the inspiration of the family, many differently-abled people have proven their talents by demonstrating success in various fields,” Majhi said adding that the Narendra Modi government was with the persons with disabilities (PsWD).

He said while only 7 lakh differently-abled people were provided with artificial devices in the country since Independence, 31 lakh PsWD are provided with artificial limbs since 2014.

Majhi added that the state government, through the Social Security and Empowerment of the Disabled Department, is continuously making efforts to bring smiles on the faces of differently-abled people in the state and make them self-reliant from a social and economic perspective.

In a message to the PsWD, Majhi said, “Never lose hope. Keep learning. There is no limit to your success. If anyone draws a boundary for you, challenge it. You will definitely achieve boundless success and become an inspiration for others.” He also appealed to society: “Divyang people do not want sympathy or pity – they want the right to live with dignity, and it is our duty to ensure that right.” During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated 33 Divyang sportspersons who have excelled at national and international levels, including four members of India’s T20 Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket World Cup team. He also formally launched the distribution of laptops to meritorious Divyang students. PTI AAM NN