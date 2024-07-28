Majhi seeks cooperation from senior central officers to build 'New Odisha'

Bhubaneswar, Jul 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought cooperation of senior officers from the state working in various central government departments to help build a 'New Odisha' by 2036, marking the state's 100th year of formation.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after a meeting with Odisha cadre IAS and other senior officers on central deputation, Majhi emphasised the state's mission to become a developed state by 2047, coinciding with India's 100 years of Independence.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and other senior Odisha government officials.

"The state government is working on a mission mode, implementing a 100-day action plan, a five-year plan, a 12-year programme leading up to 2036, and a vision extending to 2047," Majhi said.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted Majhi's call for the officers' cooperation to expedite the implementation of proposals presented at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday.

The CM underscored the importance of collaboration between the Centre and the state to achieve the goal of a developed Odisha.

Special significance has been accorded to Odisha in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Purvodaya' plan, which has opened up vast opportunities for the state, he added.

Majhi sought the central government's support for establishing industrial corridors and parks, securing sufficient funds and necessary clearances for railway and airport infrastructure projects, creating disaster-resilient infrastructure, developing hydro storage plants, and promoting financial inclusion through bank branches and ATMs in unbanked areas.

"With the cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the state in all these areas, the goal of building a developed Odisha can be achieved," Majhi added. PTI BBM BDC