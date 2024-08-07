Majhi seeks US investment for setting up semi-conductor plant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday sought US investment for setting up a semi-conductor plant in the state, an official statement said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his meeting with US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, who visited the state, called for American support to the state's industrial, educational, renewable energy, tourism and culture sectors.

Citing Odisha's advantages of trained manpower, the availability of land, water and energy, Majhi sought Larson's cooperation in facilitating larger participation of American industries in the upcoming 'Utkarsh Utkal Conclave' (formerly Make in Odisha), which is likely to be held within the next six-seven months.

The chief minister also expressed his keenness for collaboration with American universities in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He also sought cooperation in higher education with partnership between universities in the US and those in Odisha.

Majhi invited American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha, its vibrant culture, rich heritage and natural beauty. He expressed the desire to promote cultural exchanges, educational collaboration and people-to-people connections.

Participating in the discussion, Larson congratulated Majhi for assuming office of the CM and said that the industrial climate in Odisha is very encouraging and the US is keen on partnering with the state for commercial engagement.

The US Consul General at Hyderabad also appreciated the vibrant culture of Odisha and said that the US is interested in supporting Odisha in all possible sectors as per the priorities of the state, the statement added.