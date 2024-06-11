Majhi stakes claim to form govt in Odisha, claims support of 81 MLAs

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly elected BJP Legislature Party leader of Odisha, on Tuesday met Governor Raghubar Das and staked claim to form government in the state, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

He handed over a letter to Das claiming the support of 81 MLAs - 74 BJP legislators and three Independents.

The governor invited him to form the government.

“The Governor has appointed Shri Mohan Charan Majhi as the Chief Minister. The new Council of Ministers, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, headed by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn-in at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar at 4.55 PM on 12.6.2024,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. PTI AAM AAM NN