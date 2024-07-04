Majhi starts working at CMO post renovation, vows for promotion of Odia language, 'asmita'

Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday started working at the chief minister's office (CMO) situated on the third floor of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan.

Since taking oath on June 12, he was working at a temporary office in the state guest house as renovation work of his office was underway.

Majhi bowed down on his knees before entering Lok Seva Bhawan this morning and then entered his office chamber amidst the chanting of Sanskrit slokas by priests.

Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with several other ministers, were present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Majhi said, "Apart from tangible development, emphasis will be laid on cultural development. Importance will also be given to the promotion and preservation of Odia 'asmita' (pride)." Majhi said he has issued instructions to the officers to ensure that all files put forth before him are in Odia language.

He said all government work would be done in the Odia language. If needed, the Odisha Official Language Act will be amended.

The chief minister announced that a language commission will be set up for the promotion of the Odia language.

The Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi will be restructured and steps will be taken to augment their working capabilities, he said.

"The Odissi Research Centre will be made effective and quality research on Odia asmita will be encouraged. Efforts will be made to promote reading habits among the people by expanding the library movement," he said.

A translation academy will be established for the promotion of the Odia language and literature while a mechanism will be put in place for the use of technology for the development of the Odia language, Majhi said.

Odisha Language Bhawan and Odia Asmita Bhawan will also be set up, he said.

To promote the art and culture of each district, Sanskruti Bhawan will be set up in all districts of Odisha, he said.

Special consideration will be made for the appointment of Odia teachers in high schools across the state. The work for the establishment of Paika Academy and Memorial at Barunei will be accelerated.

The state government is committed to giving importance to the development of the various heritage sites of the state. All work will be done with the cooperation and suggestion of the public, Majhi added.

He called upon the people to give suggestions as to what else needed to be done for Odia asmita.

They can submit their proposals to the government in the coming days, he added.