Majhi thanks PM, Gadkari for Centre''s nod to NH project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's nod to widening a portion of the National Highway 326 that passes through the state's tribal districts.

He also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the Union Cabinet’s approval of the proposal for widening the Mohana-Koraput section of NH-326, with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,526.21 crore.

The chief minister said the initiative will significantly improve all-weather connectivity to remote and interior regions of southern Odisha, particularly tribal-dominated districts of Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “I express my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for the Cabinet’s approval to the proposal for widening of the Mohana -Koraput section of NH-326, with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,526.21 crore.” It will enable better access to education, healthcare, markets, and employment opportunities, while "accelerating economic activity, enhancing road safety, and contributing to inclusive and holistic development of the region and the state as a whole”, Majhi said.

The upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, state works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said.

The improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region’s inclusive growth, he said.

"The upgradation will provide direct and improved connectivity from Mohana–Koraput into major economic and logistics corridors — linking with NH-26, NH-59, NH-16 and the Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor and improving last-mile access to Gopalpur port, Jeypore airport and several railway stations," the minister said.