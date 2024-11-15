Majhi to embark on 4-day Singapore trip to attract investors to Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is all set to embark on a four-day visit to Singapore from Sunday to attract investment to the state, officials said.

Advertisment

Majhi, after becoming the chief minister in June, is visiting a foreign country for the first time. The visit is a strategic initiative to attract global investments to the state ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha business summit in January next year.

"This is our first international outreach to present the state on a global platform. We are keen to showcase our state’s vast opportunities in various sectors and our readiness to welcome foreign investments," Majhi said in a statement.

The chief minister said that the state’s fully operational ports, combined with a strategic focus on the chemical and petrochemical industries, present immense growth potential and would be highlighted during the visit.

Advertisment

"Through this visit, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships with industry leaders and government delegates and to engage with our vibrant Odia diaspora. I am confident that this visit will attract significant investments and position Odisha as a preferred investment destination," Majhi said.

During the visit the chief minister and his delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions aimed at promoting Odisha’s investment potential, a senior official said.

The delegation will visit Singapore’s renowned industrial and infrastructure facilities, including the Jurong Petrochemicals Region, the Tuas Port and Singapore-based ITE Education Services (ITEES).

Advertisment

It will also interact with top officials, including Singapore's deputy prime minister, minister of trade and industry, and the minister for foreign affairs, to exchange insights on investment and trade opportunities, the official said.

In addition, a roadshow and interactive sessions will be organised to showcase "Business Opportunities” in Odisha.

The delegation will also connect with industry associations and the Odia diaspora in Singapore to strengthen economic and cultural ties, inviting them to participate in the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Summit.

Advertisment

Odisha’s industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the visit is not just about attracting investments but also about acquiring knowledge from Singapore’s advanced industrial practices.

"We are particularly interested in their innovations in technology, manufacturing, and skill development. By inviting them to Utkarsh Odisha 2025, we are opening doors for collaborative growth and shared prosperity," the minister said.

"Our goal is to ensure Odisha’s continued progress on a global scale while creating opportunities for skill development and employment in our state," he said. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN