Majhi urges IFS officers to promote Odisha's cultural heritage, handicrafts in Europe

Bhubaneswar, Sept 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged a delegation of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers to help promote Odisha's cultural heritage and handicrafts in European nations.

A delegation of IFS officers of the 2000 and 2001 batches met Majhi.

Among them were India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang, and High Commissioner to Malta Gloria Gangte.

The diplomats discussed various aspects of governance and development initiatives with the chief minister.

Majhi extended his best wishes to the officers for their service to the nation and appreciated their contributions in representing India's interests abroad, an official statement said.

The officers lauded the successful organisation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, it said.

The envoys highlighted the growing demand for skilled youth in European countries, it added.

Majhi said his government was taking proactive steps to equip the state's youth.

"The Skilled in Odisha initiative has become a globally recognised brand, and the future looks bright for the youth of the state. Odisha will facilitate better opportunities for its aspiring youth in European countries," he said.

"The CM further emphasised that promoting Odisha's cultural heritage and handicrafts in European nations will bring greater pride and global recognition to the state," the statement said. PTI AAM AAM SOM