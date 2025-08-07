Majhi urges Odias to use handloom dress at least one day in a week

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) Urging people to wear Odisha's handloom product for at least one day in a week, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the sector contributes significantly to the rural economy and provides livelihood for more than 1.30 lakh families in the state.

Majhi said this while inaugurating the EKTA programme (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage) in the presence of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

"Our handloom sector is not only an economic pillar, but it is also a symbol of national pride and dignity for us. From ancient maritime trade to the present global fashion platform, our weaving has always been a symbol of excellence, spirituality and culture," Majhi said.

He said the state government aims to improve the socio-economic condition of weavers through the Handloom Development Scheme.

The chief minister called upon the people to revive the 'swadeshi' movement by wearing handloom dresses at least for one day a week.

The CM also announced that Madhuri Dixit will be the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom for a year. Majhi expressed hope that with the active support of Madhuri Dixit, garments made from Odisha handloom will gain recognition in the fashion world of the country and abroad.

He said that more than 1,30,000 weavers and auxiliary workers are directly engaged in the handloom sector in 30 districts of Odisha. "Our weavers are working to preserve the weaving heritage by organising themselves through primary weavers' cooperative societies, self-help groups and producer groups," Majhi said.

The chief minister said that the state government has signed 33 MoUs with an investment proposal of Rs 7,808 crore for the establishment of textile industry in Odisha. He said implementation of the MoUs will create 53,300 employment opportunities in the textile sector.

Stating that the state government was committed to provide infrastructure and institutional support to handloom sector, Majhi said Odisha has been developing handloom parks with common facilities like dye houses, warehouses, design studios, and quality control laboratories in Bargarh and Cuttack districts.

Around 40 master weavers of Odisha have been given national awards for excellence and innovation, he said.

On the occasion, the CM released the mascot of Handloom Day, 'Resha', and a short film on the handloom industry. Majhi also felicitated the handloom weavers of the state. The handloom fair, which started on Thursday, will continue till August 13 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Madhuri Dixit said that she feels the heartbeat of the weavers. This industry is not just clothing, it is the identity of every Odia, and it is the Odia 'asmita' (pride).

Handloom is not just a livelihood, it is an integral part of our culture and our lifestyle, she said.

Odisha Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts and Cooperation minister Pradeep Bala Samanta said that the state government has taken several steps to maintain the glorious tradition of the textile industry and transform it into a modern market-demand-driven product.

The progress of handloom artisans has been ensured through the Chief Minister's Handloom Worker Honour Scheme, Handloom Craftsmen Promotion Policy, and various industry fairs and grant schemes, the minister said. PTI AAM AAM RG