Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams AAP, says the party 'destroyed' Delhi during its tenure

Chandigarh: Delhi Minister and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of "destroying" the national capital during its tenure.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Punjab, Sirsa also alleged that the AAP government had "looted" Punjab and criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over issues of law and order and "rising debt." Sirsa, who is the minister for industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments in the BJP government in Delhi arrived in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

"I want to urge the people of Punjab to think about where the state (AAP) government has taken you. Today, those who destroyed Delhi are now saying they will bring the Delhi model to Punjab," he said.

He further alleged that the AAP had "looted" Punjab, adding that the state's debt has reached nearly 4 lakh crore due to "consistent borrowings" by the AAP government.

Targeting the previous AAP government in Delhi, Sirsa said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party did not give any ministerial position to a Sikh during its tenure.

"It snatched the rights of Sikhs and Punjabis in Delhi," he claimed.

A Sikh was appointed as a minister in 2025 referring to the BJP government in Delhi.

He further alleged that the previous AAP government ended the recruitment of Punjabi teachers in Delhi. "Today, the posts of 850 teachers are lying vacant," he claimed.

"Punjabi was made an optional language, which was once compulsory," he said.

In response to a question about the recent series of blasts outside police posts in Punjab, Sirsa alleged that there was no law and order in the border state.