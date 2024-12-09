Majithia demands probe into bid on Badal's life either by DGP Yadav or Special DGP Kumar

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia Monday requested Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav to withdraw the investigation into the "murderous assault" on Sukhbir Singh Badal and transfer it to himself or special DGP Prabodh Kumar.

In a letter to Yadav, Majithia said, "Prabodh Kumar had proven his loyalty to the uniform and shown that he could stand by the truth as proved in his report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the Lawrence Bishnoi interview case." At present, the Amritsar police are investigating the case.

SAD leader Badal had escaped a bid on his life on December 4 when former militant Narain Singh Chaura fired from a close range at him at the Golden Temple's entrance but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

The attack was captured on cameras by media persons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine here as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Majithia also demanded registration of an FIR and arrest of Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa in the matter.

The Akali leader had earlier questioned the role of Randhawa, and released CCTV footage of December 3 and 4 from the Golden Temple Sahib complex 4, alleging that the police officer shook hands with Chaura and had a "close conversation" with him.

Majithia had said the CCTV footage showed how Chaura conducted an exhaustive reccee of the Golden Temple both on December 3 and 4.

The Akali leader on Monday also alleged that the Amritsar Police was "negligent" in protecting Badal's life.

Chaura was allowed multiple access to the Golden Temple on December 3 and 4 knowing fully well that Badal would be performing 'sewa' there, he said. PTI CHS VN VN