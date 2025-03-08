Majithia questions jathedars' removal, SAD leader Bhundar accuses him of backstabbing Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and a few others on Saturday strongly condemned the dismissals of the jathedars of the Akal Takht and the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, hinting at a rift in the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The statement drew a strong reaction from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, who accused Majithia of "back-stabbing" party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia is the first senior SAD leader to question the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) decision to remove the two jathedars (head priests).

The SGPC on Friday removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as jathedar of the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The reaction of Majithia and a few others assume significance amid rebel party leaders accusing the SGPC of orchestrating the jathedars' removal at the behest of a section of SAD leaders, led by Badal.

Badal, who is Majithia brother-in-law, is yet to react on the issue.

Removing Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar on Friday, the SGPC had said his leadership was deemed "inadequate in guiding the 'panth (Sikh community)'" in the face of growing challenges and that his "inconsistent approach weakened 'panthic' unity".

It has appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. He will additionally serve as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs -- until an appointment is made.

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib of Rupanagar district are two of the five seats of temporal authority in Sikhism.

A majority members of the SGPC's general house belong to the SAD.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Majithia and the other leaders said they respected the Akal Takht jathedar and those of other takhts and added the SGPC executive committee's decision deeply hurt the Sikh community.

"Keeping in mind the sentiments of the 'sangat (Sikh community)', we do not agree with this decision," they said in the statement.

The statement was signed by Majithia, senior SAD leader and former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, ex-MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and four other Akali leaders.

"The events that have been going on for a long time have made our hearts sad. Whether it is keeping in mind the 'panthic' sentiments or the steps for 'panthic' unity, which have not been taken for some time. Due to these reasons, today such a situation has arisen for which we all are responsible," they said.

"Whether it is 'sudhar lehar (rebel leaders)' or some 'panthic' people, we all have been turning away from these situations. Today, we are saying this very seriously that we all need to understand our responsibility and come forward and form a common opinion to save the martyrs' organisation Shiromani Akali Dal, which was established at the Akal Takht Sahib, from breaking up," they further said.

"It is the duty of all of us to restore the dignity of the Akal Takht Sahib. Looking at the situation that has been going on for the past few days, we and every worker of our party SAD is pained. ...We understand that this is due to internal tussle among the leadership," they added.

Hours later, the SAD issued a release in which party working president Bhundar said he was hurt by the joint statement.

Bhundar said Majithia made a "mistake" by questioning the decision of the SGPC, of which his great-grandfather Sundar Singh Majithia was the first president.

"Bikram Majithia knows best who is responsible for the confusion that Sikh politics and the Shiromani Akali Dal have been going through for the past some time. Bikram was brought up by Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Badal's wife) from childhood and he was given great respect for being a part of the Badal family," the statement quoted Bhundar as saying.

"Sukhbir Badal supported Majithia in difficult times but today, when the Akali Dal and Sukhbir Badal are facing tough times, Majithia stabbed him in the back instead of standing by them," he alleged.

Following the passing of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Majithia should have supported Badal in preserving his legacy, Bhundar further said.

Describing Majithia's move as "wrong", the SAD working president advised him to fight conspiracies together instead of being part of a conspiracy by opponents.

Bhundar said every leader and worker of the party had the full right to hold their own views. "I could not have imagined in my dreams that Majithia would violate the discipline of the party." PTI CHS VSD SZM SZM