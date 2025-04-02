Majithia's security cover scaled down, not withdrawn: Punjab's special DGP

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The security cover of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been scaled down, a senior Punjab Police officer said on Wednesday, while rejecting claims that the former minister's security has been withdrawn.

The officer's statement came a day after SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the Punjab government has withdrawn Majithia's Z-plus security cover, alleging a "witchhunt" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the former minister.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said reports that Majithia's security has been withdrawn are not right.

He said the security cover is provided on the basis of a threat perception.

"A security review committee periodically reviews it and decides to enhance or reduce the security, based on the threat perception," he said.

On the basis of the committee's recommendations at its latest meeting, Majithia's security has been scaled down, the officer said.

"Even now, he has security, including an escort vehicle and gunmen, in sufficient numbers," he added.

Former SAD president Badal claimed on Tuesday that Majithia's security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

"Withdrawal of the entire Z+ security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia confirms beyond doubt the dangerous and deadly designs of the @AamAadmiParty govt against the @Akali_Dal_ leadership," Badal had claimed in a post on X.

Majithia too had condemned the state government for the "withdrawal" of his Z-plus security cover.

"When they failed in silencing my voice, they withdrew my security on the evening of March 29," the former minister had said.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had also condemned the move.

"Whether the security of Bikram Singh Majithia has been removed for political reasons is a matter of debate for another day, but I would like to underscore to the Bhagwant Mann government that personal whims, fancies and political vendetta must never dictate such rash decisions. Settling personal scores by withdrawing the security of a leader belittles the chief minister's chair, if the chief minister cares," Jakhar had said. PTI CHS RC