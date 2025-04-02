Majithia's security cover scaled down, say police; Badal alleges conspiracy to eliminate Akali leadership

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The security cover of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been scaled down based on a reassessment of threat perception, a senior Punjab Police officer said on Wednesday, rejecting claims that the former minister's protection has been withdrawn.

Majithia questioned the move, saying only some weeks ago police had asked him to increase security measures by raising the height of the perimeter wall, putting up barbed wire and installing more CCTV cameras at his residence in Amritsar.

The statement of the police officer came a day after SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the Punjab government has withdrawn Majithia's Z-plus security cover, alleging a "witch hunt" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the former minister.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said reports that Majithia's security has been withdrawn are not right.

He said the security cover is provided on the basis of a threat perception. "A security review committee periodically reviews it and decides to enhance or reduce the security, based on the threat perception," he said.

On the basis of the committee's recommendations at its latest meeting, Majithia's security has been scaled down, the officer said.

"Even now, he has security, including an escort vehicle and gunmen, in sufficient numbers," he added.

Majithia questioned the move, asking how the threat perception "ended" when some weeks ago police had asked him to increase security measures.

Badal, accompanied by party working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema, met Majithia at his residence.

Badal's meeting came days after Majithia and a few other party leaders had condemned the removal of the Akal Takht Jathedar and the Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar. Last month, Bhundar had accused Majithia of "backstabbing" Badal.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of Majithia, Badal lashed out at the AAP government for curtailing Majithia's security cover and alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government was busy protecting AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal.

He accused the AAP government of indulging in petty politics.

Badal said his party Akali Dal would provide him the security. "Entire Akali Dal is with Majithia. We will strongly fight against injustice," he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, Badal alleged that its leaders Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who are in Punjab, were calling the shots in the state government.

"It is a big conspiracy to eliminate Akali leadership," said Badal while replying to a question as he mentioned the alleged bid on his life outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December last year.

Majithia said an IPS officer visited his residence in Amritsar in January, asking him to increase the height of the perimeter wall, install more CCTV cameras and put up barbed wire.

He said he was asked to heighten security measures when explosion incidents were reported at some police stations in Amritsar.

Majithia said, "Security is no entitlement. Around a month back, you (police) are saying something else. How did the threat perception end within a month? I fail to understand." The Akali leader said police had also sought an affidavit and a copy of the registration of a bulletproof vehicle from him.

Majithia said a police briefing had said that he had a threat from militant organisations --Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Zindabad Force.

The Akali leader said he got security cover when the UPA government was in power and P Chidambaram was the home minister.

Majithia said that Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav should "give it to me in writing that you do not need security." The Akali leader also read out a message which he sent to DGP Yadav following the trimming of his security cover. "If I am harmed or assassinated you will be responsible personally," said Majithia while reading out the message.

Majithia thanked Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, BJP leaders Jaiveer Shergill, Arvind Khanna and Vineet Joshi, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and some other political leaders for condemning the reduction in his security cover.

"Whether the security of Bikram Singh Majithia has been removed for political reasons is a matter of debate for another day, but I would like to underscore to the Bhagwant Mann government that personal whims, fancies and political vendetta must never dictate such rash decisions. Settling personal scores by withdrawing the security of a leader belittles the chief minister's chair, if the chief minister cares," Jakhar had said. PTI CHS RT RT