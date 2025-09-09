Major administrative reshuffle in MP; 14 IAS, 50 IPS officers transferred

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 14 IAS and 50 IPS officers in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The collectors of five districts and superintendents of police (SPs) of 16 districts are among those transferred, as per the orders issued late Monday night.

Commissioner Public Relations, Sudam Pandrinath Khade, has been posted as Indore's divisional commissioner, while Indore collector Ashish Singh has been made Ujjain's divisional commissioner and also given the additional charge as the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela Adhikari.

The Simhastha Mela will be held in Ujjain in 2028.

Khade has been replaced by Jabalpur collector Deepak Saxena as the public relations commissioner, while Indore Municipal Corporation's commissioner Shivam Verma has been made the new collector of Indore, an official said.

Agar Malwa district collector Raghvendra Singh has been shifted in the same capacity to Jabalpur.

Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh has been transferred as MP State Election Commission secretary in place of Abhishek Singh, who is now posted as the home secretary, the official said.

Katni collector Dilip Kumar Yadav has been transferred as Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner with the additional charge of Indore Metro Rail MD.

Ashish Tiwari, deputy secretary, CM secretariat, has been posted as the collector of Katni.

Preeti Yadav, who was serving as Jabalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner, has been transferred as the collector Agar Malwa in place of Raghvendra Singh.

Yadav is replaced by Indore Development Authority (IDA) CEO Ram Prakash Ahirwar as Jabalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner.

Jayati Singh, who was the CEO of district panchayat Ujjain, has been made collector of Barwani district in place of Guncha Sanobar, who has been shifted as deputy secretary at the state Mantralaya in Bhopal.

Parikshit Sanjayrao Jhade, who was the additional commissioner in the Urban Administration department, has been transferred as the IDA CEO in place of Ahirwar.

Among the prominent IPS officers transferred include Rajesh Singh Chandel as DIG Bhopal (Rural), Manoj Kumar Singh as DIG Lokayukta, Hemant Chauhan as DIG Rewa, Shailendra Singh Chauhan as SP Rewa, Vivek Singh as Deputy Commissioner Police Zone-2, Bhopal, and Kumar Prateek as DCP (Zone 2), Indore, the official said. PTI MAS GK