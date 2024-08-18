Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of Syro-Malabar Church to be held from Aug 22

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 18 (PTI) The Syro-Malabar Church is all set to host the Major Archiepiscopal Assembly, a gathering of bishops, vicars, clergy representatives, laymen among others, at Pala near here, church authorities said on Sunday.

The Major Archiepiscopal Assembly will be held from August 22 to 25 at Alphonsian Pastoral institute at Pala, Assembly convenor Bishop Mar Pauly Kannookadan and Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt said at a press meet here.

The Church authorities said all arrangements have been made for the 348 members attending the assembly.

The members for the Assembly include 50 Bishops, 34 Vicar Generals, 74 Clergy Representatives, 146 Laymen, 37 Consecrated Sisters and 7 Brothers, the authorities said.

According to Canon Law, the major archiepiscopal assembly should be convened once every five years.

After the Syro-Malabar Church was elevated to the major archiepiscopal status in 1992, the first assembly took place in 1998. However, after 2016, the assembly was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Assembly this time will focus on the theme, 'Mission and Response of the Syro-Malabar in Response to the Needs of the Time', the Church said.

It said three topics will be discussed in the assembly: Renewal of faith formation, lay participation in evangelisation and empowering of the Syro-Malabar community.