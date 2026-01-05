Major blaze engulfs two factories in Daman, doused; no report of injuries as yet

Daman, Jan 5 (PTI) A major fire engulfed two packaging companies and partially damaged a third in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Monday afternoon, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured as yet, an official said.

The blaze, which broke out in Dabhel area of Daman, was controlled by 4pm, the official added.

"The fire first broke out in Total Packaging Company. The fire was so intense that it also engulfed nearby Ace Packaging Company. Both the companies manufacture plastic materials for domestic use. These materials caused the fire to spread rapidly. The blaze also partially damaged another factory in the vicinity," he said.

"A total of 18 fire tenders and water tankers from Daman and surrounding areas were deployed to extinguish the fire. Cooling operations at the site are underway. So far, there are no reports of casualties, but the factory premises will be searched thoroughly after cooling operations are over to be certain," the official added.

Prima facie, it seems the fire started due to a short circuit, Daman Industries Association secretary Harish Patel said. PTI COR KA BNM