Major boost to Delhi's infrastructure: PM Modi on 3 new corridors of Metro

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of three new corridors for the Delhi Metro and said the decision will give a major boost to the capital's infrastructure.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, approved the Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro's three new corridors worth Rs 12,015 crore. The proposed expansion will add 16 more km of metro line with 13 stations -- 10 underground and three elevated.

"Delhi's infrastructure gets a major boost! Cabinet's approval for three new corridors as part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A) Project will expand our capital's metro network, thus boosting 'Ease of Living' and reducing congestion," Modi wrote on 'X'. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK