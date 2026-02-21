Major boost to medical education in J-K; NMC approves 24 super-speciality PG seats

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) In a landmark development and significant boost to specialised medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 24 new super-speciality postgraduate (PG) seats in Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Jammu and Srinagar, and SKIMS Soura, an official spokesman said. The seats have been approved in streams like cardiology, urology, pulmonary medicine, medical gastroenterology, paediatric surgery, neuro-anaesthesia, paediatric and neonatal anaesthesia and clinical immunology and rheumatology, the spokesman said. Welcoming the development as a "major milestone", Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, said this transformational step underscores the government's commitment to expanding specialised healthcare infrastructure and medical education opportunities within Jammu and Kashmir. "This achievement reflects the Omar Abdullah-led government's sustained efforts to improve healthcare standards and ensure advanced and specialised medical services are available within Jammu and Kashmir. The addition of super-speciality PG seats will not only empower our young doctors with opportunities for advanced training locally but will also significantly benefit patients by improving access to specialised care," she said. She emphasised that the expansion of super-speciality seats aligns with the broader vision of strengthening the healthcare ecosystem, reducing patient referrals outside J-K, and ensuring timely, high-quality treatment closer to home. The minister acknowledged the continuous efforts of the faculty, medical college administrations and department, adding that their dedication and compliance with NMC standards made this approval possible. Itoo reiterated that the government will continue to prioritise investments in medical education, infrastructure, and human resource development to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have access to world-class healthcare facilities. "This development marks another milestone in the government's ongoing healthcare reforms and reinforces our commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a centre of excellence in medical education and specialised healthcare," the minister said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL