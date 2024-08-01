Major bridges in Srinagar being fenced to prevent suicide attempts

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) In order to prevent attempts to die by suicide, authorities in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday started fencing work on the sides of major bridges in the city.

The move comes after several persons made attempts to die by suicide by jumping into river Jhelum from the bridges in the city.

"The process for fencing the sides of various bridges in Srinagar city has been started to save precious human lives," deputy commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said.

Bhat said detailed a project report regarding fencing has been formulated and Rs 19 lakh each has been earmarked for fencing the sides of Nawa Kadal and Fateh Kadal bridges.

Similarly, a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 9 lakh has been prepared for Gow Kadal bridge and Rs 29 lakh for Safa Kadal bridge, he added.

Bhat said fencing the sides of Noor Jahan Bridge over river Jhelum at Qamarwari will be completed at a cost of Rs 11 lakh to avoid any further mishap or any suicide incident. PTI MIJ KSS KSS