Major changes in Delhi govt bureaucracy: 39 IAS and DANICS officers reshuffled

New Delhi, Sept 9 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government on Tuesday changed departments of 39 officers, including secretary-level IAS officers, with Pandurang Pole (2004 batch) given additional charge of education secretary and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri (2005 batch), awaiting posting, given the charge of secretary, urban development.

The transfers and postings involved 22 IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, and UT) cadre and 17 DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services) officers.

Several senior IAS officers have been given charge of secretaries of different departments, as well as additional charges in the reshuffle. Also, most of the transferred DANICS officers have been sent as additional district magistrates (ADMs) and sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) in the districts.

The list of transfers and postings showed that Financial Commissioner Prashant Goyal (IAS 1993) has been given the additional charge of additional chief secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) and chief managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation.

Sandeep Kumar (IAS 1997), principal secretary (Vigilance), will also hold the charge of chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Secretary (Revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner Neeraj Semal (IAS 2003) has been given additional charge of secretary (Power).

Nandini Paliwal (IAS 2003), commissioner, Trade and Taxes, will hold additional charges of secretary (Services) while Shailendra Parihar (IAS 2018), holding the post of special secretary (Finance), has been posted as district magistrate Shahdara.

Shurbir Singh (IAS 2004), secretary (Finance), has been relieved of his additional charges as secretary of General Administration (GAD) and Power departments and given the additional charge of Development Commissioner.

Ashok Kumar (IAS 2006) has been relieved as secretary of the Education department and posted as secretary, GAD.

Shilpa Shinde (IAS 2006), who was development commissioner, has been given charge of secretary cum commissioner (Labour) with additional charge of secretary (cooperation), said the order.

Excise Commissioner Ravi Jha (IAS 2011) will handle the additional charge of special secretary, PWD.

Sanjeev Kumar (IAS 2014) has been posted as special secretary (health and family welfare), while Ravi Dadhich (IAS 2014) will hold additional charges of MD (IPGCL and PPCL) and special secretary IT, besides special secretary (Power).

Anju Trivedi (IAS 2023), Jerad Pratik Anil (IAS 2023) and Piyush Kumar (IAS 2003), awaiting posting after training, have been deputed as sub-divisional magistrates of Kapashera, Narela and Saket, respectively.

Aitish Kumar (DANICS 2014), joint secretary (Home), has been posted as ADM of West Delhi district, Kamlesh Kumar (DANICS 2014) as ADM North East Delhi, and Prem Singh Meena (DANICS 2015) as ADM South West Delhi, as stated in a separate order. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ