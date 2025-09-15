Major crackdown against gangsters in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) In a major crackdown against organised crime, Delhi Police carried out simultaneous raids at 25 locations across the national capital and Haryana in the early hours of Monday, arresting six criminals linked to gangs and recovering arms, cash and jewellery, an official said.

Those arrested are associated with the Kapil Sangwan and Vicky Takkar gangs, he said.

"The operation, aimed at dismantling the network of gangsters in Dwarka and its adjoining areas, was executed by 25 police teams comprising 380 personnel. The raids were carried out at 19 locations in Delhi and six in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh in a statement said.

The police said Rs 34.75 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh were seized from the residence of an alleged "financer" of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Eight pistols, including country-made weapons, 29 live cartridges and three magazines were also recovered.

During the raids, 26 persons were detained and six were arrested on the basis of recoveries and their suspected role in extortion and firing cases, the DCP said.

Among those apprehended are Pawan (18), a sharpshooter of the Nandu gang allegedly involved in a firing-extortion case at Raj Mandir Store in Paschim Vihar, Himanshu (24), an associate of the Vicky Takkar gang linked to seven cases of attempt to murder and Prashant (32), another sharpshooter of Sangwan facing 11 criminal cases, the DCP said.

Others held include Rahul Diwakar (25), accused in 20 cases including carjacking, Ankit Dhingra (34), with 10 previous cases of robbery and Arms Act and Parveen (35), a bad character of Najafgarh police station with over 25 criminal cases against him, he said.

The police also recovered a bullet-proof Fortuner SUV, an Audi car, 14 high-end watches, laptops, an iPad, a cash-counting machine, walkie-talkie sets and other electronic devices. These devices are being analysed to establish links with gangsters operating from abroad, Singh said.

"This was one of the largest coordinated operations by Dwarka police in recent times. The action is part of our sustained efforts to break the backbone of organised crime and gang networks in the national capital region," the DCP said. PTI BM RT