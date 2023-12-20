Major crackdown against Rohingya settlements across Jammu

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a major crackdown on the support system for Rohingya immigrants across six districts in the Jammu region, leading to the arrest and detention of almost 50 individuals, including seven married couples. The simultaneous raids resulted in the lodging of 14 First Information Reports (FIRs), with the highest number, seven, registered in the Jammu district alone.

The crackdown marked the first concerted effort to dismantle the networks aiding the settlement of Rohingyas in Jammu. Individuals assisting in obtaining essential documents, managing accommodations, and facilitating utility connections were targeted in the operation spanning Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

Former BJP Corporator's temporary detention highlighted the broad scope of the operation, which also saw the seizure of crucial documents, including Aadhaar cards. There are indications that deportation measures may be initiated against illegal immigrants following the dismantling of their support networks.

The arrests included seven married couples, emphasizing the concern that Rohingyas were assimilating into the local population with acquired documents, raising potential security threats. Reports suggest that individuals aiding Rohingyas in obtaining electricity and water connections were instrumental in enabling the acquisition of Aadhaar, voter, and ration cards.

Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Anand Jain, addressing reporters, emphasized the significance of the operations, stating, "Certain elements have been involved in facilitating the illegal settlement of Rohingyas, posing potential threats to the security and socio-economic fabric of the UT of J&K." He added that the actions were in line with the law and aimed at maintaining regional law and order.

DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shakti Pathak revealed that the drive targeted facilitators of illegal immigrants, leading to the registration of FIRs across multiple districts. The searches revealed incriminating documents and materials, indicating a systematic effort to aid Rohingyas in settling in the region.

The IGP Jammu emphasized the ongoing commitment to anti-terrorism efforts in border districts, particularly Poonch and Rajouri, while also revealing plans for a comprehensive mechanism for timely tenant verification to enhance overall regional security.

As the investigations unfold, more arrests are likely to take place. The crackdown is expected to lay the groundwork for a more robust policy against illegal immigrants, potentially involving deportation measures.

IN Jammu several small settlements of Rohingya Muslims have taken place and many of the individuals are indulged in illegal criminal activities. Also, the majority of them are registered with the UNHCR as refugees and hundreds of them are also unresisted entering India illegally.