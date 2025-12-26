Major drug peddling network busted; 9 arrested, heroin worth Rs 33.86 cr seized

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) A major drug supply chain has been busted in Oshiwara in the western part of Mumbai with the arrest of nine persons and seizure of 8.73 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 33.86 crore, a police official said on Friday.

On December 16, a Pydhonie police station team had apprehended Jalaram Thakkar (37) and Wasim Sayyad (27) from Majid Bunder area with 326.22 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.47 crore, he said.

"The two told police they had got the contraband from one Rubina Khan, who on arrest identified her supplier as one Shabnam Shaikh, who was held from Ajmer in Rajasthan. Further probe led to the arrest of teenager Muskan Shaikh from Masjid Bunder," he informed.

"Another accused Abdul Kadir Shaikh, who was sent by one Meharban Ali with the consignment of drugs to supply to Muskan, was held on December 24. During a raid on Meharban Ali's flat in Anand Nagar in Oshiwara, we found three accused persons making drug packets. We recovered heroin worth Rs 33.86 crore in the raid," the official added.

The three held in the flat were identified as Nawajis Galib Khan, Sarik Mohammed Salim Salmani and Samad Galib Khan, the official said.

"We are probing further to arrest remaining members of this major drug peddling network," he said. PTI DC BNM