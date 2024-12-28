Major fire affects multiple scrap storage units in Mumbai; no injuries

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A major fire affected 50 to 60 small units storing scrap and other material located on a compound in Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, Fire Brigade officials said.

Advertisment

No injuries were reported.

However, police and Fire Brigade officials are assessing if anybody was missing or injured in the incident with the help of local people, an official said.

The "level 3" blaze erupted around 6 AM and spread to several small units in the single-storey structure located on Wajid Ali Compound in Sakinaka area, Kurla (west).

Advertisment

The fire was doused after almost six hours with the help of 10 small hose lines, 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, aerial work platforms, and other assistance.

"The fire was mainly confined to scrap, iron and plastic material, various types of machinery, furniture, electric wiring and installations etc in around 50 to 60 galas out of which some have lofts, AC sheet roofs in 800 X 800 feet area of ground floor and part of one-storey structure," a Fire Brigade official said. PTI ZA NSK