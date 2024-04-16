Major fire at four-storey complex in Gurugram, all goods gutted

Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) All goods stored in a four-storey commercial complex in Manesar here were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a hardware store in the building on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A dozen fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after a five-hour operation, a fire officer said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 3 pm in a hardware showroom on the first floor of the complex located in Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The flames began spreading soon and the fire department was informed, the police said.

The fire fighters could not douse the blaze even after an hour and smoke kept billowing, they added.

A senior fire officer said the blaze continued to rage for a long time due to paint, electronics, wooden and other inflammable products present in the complex and it took a lot of effort to douse the fire.

Finally after five hours of effort, the fire was brought under control at around 8 pm but most of the complex building and all the goods were gutted by then.

The losses caused in the fire are yet to be assessed, a senior fire officer said. PTI COR RPA