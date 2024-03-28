Thane: Major fire at godown destroys paper products, furniture; nobody hurt

Thane: A large quantity of paper products and furniture were gutted after a major fire erupted at a godown at Khidkali in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Sagar Enterprises Godown, in which nobody was injured, they said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said, "After receiving the alert, the Daighar police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with two fire engines and the fire was extinguished by 1 am."

The godown, spread over an area of nearly 2,000 sq ft, housed materials such as paper glass-making machines, paper glasses, dishes, paper boxes, cardboards and furniture. All of that was destroyed by the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.