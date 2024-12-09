Major fire at godown in Pune district

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Monday morning at a scrap godown in Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune, officials said.

As per the preliminary information, nobody was injured.

"The blaze erupted at a scrap godown in Kudalwadi area around 10 am. Upon receiving the call, around 20 fire tenders were mobilised for the fire-fighting operation," said a Fire Brigade official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The cause of the fire cannot be identified immediately, he added. PTI SPK NSK