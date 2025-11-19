Major fire at mattress foam factory; 2 workers injured

Palghar, Nov 19 (PTI) Two workers were injured, one of them seriously, in a major fire at a mattress foam factory located in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am at the unit located in Kone village of Wada taluka, they said.

The factory is involved in producing foam used in mattresses. As this material is inflammable, it made the fire escalate quickly, sending a tall column of flames and thick black smoke into the sky.

"Two workers of the factory suffered burn injuries in the fire incident. The condition of one of them is serious. They were rushed to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment," inspector Datta Kindre of the Wada police station said.

Fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the site and the blaze was brought under control by around 4 pm. Currently, cooling operations are underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and an inquiry has been launched, officials said.