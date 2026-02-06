Major fire at NDMC godown in Delhi's Safdarjung area; no casualties reported

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A major blaze erupted at an NDMC godown near Safdarjung flyover on Friday evening, and 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, officials said.

Police said that they received information around 6 pm from a local regarding the fire at the godown near Prachin Shiv Mandir.

"Immediately upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, where heavy flames were observed in the NDMC godown. The police staff promptly and safely evacuated all persons from the fire-affected area. Due to the timely information provided by the public person, any major incident was averted," a senior police officer said.

He added that no loss of life has been reported yet.

A Delhi Fire Services official informed that 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service and the incident was reported at 6.02 pm.

"Our teams are working at the spot. If required, more fire tenders will be rushed to the spot," the DFS officer said.