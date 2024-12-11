Major fire at snacks manufacturing unit in Rajkot, no casualties

Rajkot, Dec 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a snacks manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Rajkot city in Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, adding that no one was injured and dousing operations were underway.

As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service after the fire started at Gopal Snacks factory in Metoda industrial area around 2 pm, said Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rajkot Rural, Vimalkirti Chakravarti.

Bipin Hadvani, the firm's MD, said flames were first reported in the cellar and spread quickly because of the raw materials stored there.

As Wednesday is a holiday in Metoda industrial area, there were very few workers on the premises, he said.

"We have deployed 14 fire tenders to douse the fire which is still raging, and it may take another five to six hours to be put out completely. The fire has engulfed the production and packaging unit. As per preliminary probe, a spark from an electric wire started the fire," said Chakravarti.

The employees who were inside quickly got out after being alerted and nobody was injured, he said. PTI COR PJT PD KRK