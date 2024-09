Buldhana, Sept 24 (PTI) A major fire erupted at a wedding lawn facility in Khamgaon city of Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze which broke out at 10 PM.

"A major fire erupted in Shri Hari lawns in Khamgaon. Fire tenders and police personnel are trying to extinguish the fire," a police official told PTI.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. PTI COR CLS NSK