Major fire breaks out at chemical plant in Thane's Ambernath area; no report of injuries as yet

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath MIDC in Thane district on Monday evening, though there are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the unit in Anand Nagar locality at around 5:45pm, with a video that went viral on social media showing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the site.

The blaze had also caused a foul smell to pervade the area due to the chemicals in the plant, officials added.

"Fire fighting operations are underway and the blaze has not been brought under control. There are no reports of injuries at present. The assistance of fire brigades of nearby civic bodies will will be requisitioned if needed. The cause of the fire is not yet known," an official said. PTI COR BNM