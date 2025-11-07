Major fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A huge fire broke out at a dyeing unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, civic officials said.

There has been no report of any injuries so far in the blaze that started in the factory in Saravali village of Bhiwandi taluka around 9 am, they said.

Saquib Kharbe, the chief of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, said that while two fire engines have been rushed to the spot, more have been called from areas like Thane and Kalyan.

He described the fire as "big".

An operation is underway to contain the flames, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR