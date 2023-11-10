Major fire breaks out at garment godown in Howrah

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a garment godown in Howrah on Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 6 am at the godown on Foreshore Road in Howrah city, they said.

A total of 15 fire tenders managed to put out the blaze after four hours, the officials said, adding, there was no report of any injury.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, and the cause of the blaze will be known after an investigation is carried out, a fire department official said.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Processing Industries & Horticulture Minister Arup Roy visited the spot and took stock of the situation. PTI CORR AMR RBT