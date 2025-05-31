Major fire breaks out at godown in Thane's Shil area, no report of injuries

Thane, May 30 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a godown in Shil area of Thane on Friday night, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 11pm in MS Compound near Dostil Complex, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Firefighting operations are underway. There is no report of injuries. Police personnel, Torrent Power Company employees and fire brigade personnel with two fire vehicles, one water tanker and one rescue vehicle are at the site," he said. PTI COR BNM