Major fire breaks out in 3-storey house in Ahmedabad; no one hurt

Ahmedabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a three-storey house being used as godown near Manekchowk in the old city in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The blaze broke out around 4:50pm and dousing operations involving 14 fire tenders and scores of personnel were underway, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) official said.

"No one is injured in the the blaze at the three-storey house in Nagjibhudar Ni Pol near Manekchowk. It was being used as a godown for some time," the official said. PTI PJT BNM