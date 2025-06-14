Major fire breaks out in chemical godown in Bhiwandi, no one hurt; ops to douse it on

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a godown storing chemicals in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Saturday, though there is no report of anyone getting hurt, a civic official said.

The blaze at the godown in Prerna Complex in Dapodi village started at 4:50pm and operations to control it are ensuing, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Personnel and equipment, including two fire tenders, one high-rise vehicle and a fire engine, from Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan have been deployed to douse the blaze, he said.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far, eyewitnesses said.

"We are monitoring the site closely to ensure the fire does not spread to adjoining structures. Firefighters are using foam and water jets to suppress the flames," Tadvi said.

Other officials said they have initiated safety protocols in the surrounding area, and traffic near Val Pada has been diverted as a precautionary measure.

Local residents and commercial establishments nearby have been alerted to stay clear of the area, they said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR BNM