Major fire breaks out in plastic factory in Adityapur industrial area

Seraikela, Sep 23 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in Adityapur Industrial area on Tuesday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said.

No casualty was reported in the incident as all workers were safely evacuated before the fire spread, he said.

The fire broke out in "Anjani Plast Industry" in Adityapur Industrial Area phase II.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI that no casualty was reported in the incident, as all the workers and some families of the staff living on the campus were evacuated safely.

Fire brigade was pressed into service to douse the flames, and 90 per cent of the fire has been brought under control, the SP said.

Short-circuit was stated to be the cause of the fire, the SP said, adding that further investigation was underway to unearth the exact reason of the fire.

President of Adityapur Small Industries Association (ASIA) Inder Agarwal said the fire broke out in the morning and gutted valuable equipment. PTI BS RG