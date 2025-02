Chandigarh: A major fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory at Ramnagar in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said.

A police official from Sonipat said while the property was damaged, there were no reports of any loss of life or injury.

A Barhi police station official said, "The factory manufactures plastics."

Fire tenders were despatched and the blaze was brought under control in a few hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.