Major fire engulfs two factories in Noida, no casualty

Noida, Jun 15 (PTI) A fire ripped through a garment factory here and spread to an adjoining pharmaceutical factory, prompting a major relief operation that lasted for more than eight hours and utilised services of over two dozen water tenders, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said no one was injured in the incident that took place in B-Block of Sector 67.

The fire service unit's control room received an alert call about the fire at 12 noon, he said.

"We immediately sent eight vehicles to the spot but found that it was a major fire, which had spread from the garment factory to the adjoining pharmaceutical factory. This pharma factory was shut for the past two years but the items which were stocked inside caught the fire and intensified the blaze," Kumar said.

"We had to deploy 28 vehicles and by 8.30 pm we were able to completely extinguish the fire. Fortunately, there was no injury to any person and no loss of life in the incident," the CFO said.

Kumar said additional water tenders were called in from nearby districts, such as Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad and Hapur.

Due to the hot weather conditions in the city and accompanying winds, the fire from the garment factory spread to the pharmaceutical factory, he said.

The cause of fire and loss to property were being assessed, Kumar added. PTI KIS BHJ BHJ