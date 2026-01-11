Major fire guts catering company godown in Kerala's Kizhissery; no casualties

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 11 (PTI) A godown of a catering company was gutted here in a major fire on Sunday, Fire and Rescue Services officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to officials, the fire broke out at the godown belonging to P S Catering Services at Edaparambu in Kizhissery.

A distress call was received at around 3 pm, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Despite initial efforts, the blaze could not be brought under control and began spreading to nearby houses, an officer said.

Additional fire tenders from neighbouring fire stations were later pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control after nearly three hours of firefighting.

Officials from the Malappuram Fire and Rescue Services said more than 10 fire tenders were deployed to lead the operation.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have originated from a gas cylinder or due to a short circuit. The exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation, officials added. PTI TBA SSK