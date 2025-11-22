Major fire guts oil mill in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI) A major fire gutted an oil mill at Karuvanchal in this district on Saturday, officials said.

According to Fire and Rescue Service officials, the fire broke out at Gramika Oil Mill at Vayattuparambu, Karuvanchal, around 6.30 am.

Two fire tenders from Thaliparamba and one each from Peringome and Kannur stations reached the spot, and firefighting operations began by 7 am.

All equipment and dried coconut stocked at the mill for oil production were destroyed in the fire, an official said.

The blaze was brought under control after a two-hour-long firefighting effort.

Preventive measures were also taken to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings, including a nearby church, officials said.

Firefighters suspect an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire, but the exact cause will be confirmed only after further examination, the officer added.